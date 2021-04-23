McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Holdings Decreased by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,632 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.30.

NYSE MCD traded up $1.04 on Friday, hitting $234.00. 25,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,188,607. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $223.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.99. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $234.26. The company has a market capitalization of $174.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.