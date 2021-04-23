McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $250.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $248.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded McDonald’s to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s stock opened at $232.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.99. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after purchasing an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after purchasing an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after purchasing an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after purchasing an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.