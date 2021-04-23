McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after Wedbush raised their price target on the stock from $240.00 to $255.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. McDonald’s traded as high as $234.68 and last traded at $234.67, with a volume of 38522 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $232.96.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.12 and a 200 day moving average of $216.99.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

