McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 166,646 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 619.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 193,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,646 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 190.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Altimmune by 119.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 66.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip Hodges sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $96,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALT. Guggenheim started coverage on Altimmune in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Altimmune from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $12.56 on Friday. Altimmune, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The company has a market cap of $466.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.00.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.67. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.39% and a negative net margin of 659.33%. Research analysts expect that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

Altimmune Company Profile

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies, and treatments for liver disease. The company develops AdCOVID, a single-dose intranasal vaccine that is in Phase I clinical trial to protect against COVID-19; T-COVID, an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to evaluate the potential of T-COVID to prevent clinical worsening in patients with early COVID-19; NasoShield, an anthrax vaccine product candidate that is in a Phase 1b trial; and NasoVAX, a recombinant intranasal vaccine product candidate, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of seasonal and pandemic use.

