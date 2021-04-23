McGuire Investment Group LLC Acquires 4,501 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. Analog Devices makes up 3.0% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $14,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 14,557 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,250,512.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus upped their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $154.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.57. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $100.09 and a one year high of $164.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

