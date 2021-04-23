McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $267,000 Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 26.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $199,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,215,000. First American Bank acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 16,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRSP. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.82.

NASDAQ:CRSP traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,873. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $46.84 and a one year high of $220.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -38.62 and a beta of 2.37.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.