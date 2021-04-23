McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Danaher comprises approximately 1.8% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $8,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.33.

DHR stock opened at $255.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $181.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.08. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $155.61 and a 52-week high of $256.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $225.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.91.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Featured Story: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.