Mdex Reaches One Day Volume of $272.97 Million (MDX)

Mdex (CURRENCY:MDX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $2.79 or 0.00005453 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Mdex has traded down 23.4% against the dollar. Mdex has a market cap of $533.64 million and $272.97 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Mdex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00063173 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.39 or 0.00266650 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004007 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00025848 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.12 or 0.00651252 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51,348.90 or 1.00388062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $528.74 or 0.01033705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mdex

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 191,305,710 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Mdex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mdex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mdex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mdex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mdex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.