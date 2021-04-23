MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 133.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,570 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 1,087.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Henry Schein news, Director Deborah Derby purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.22 per share, with a total value of $50,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSIC opened at $72.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $74.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barrington Research raised their target price on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

