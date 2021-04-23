MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 103.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,922 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 311,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,781,000 after purchasing an additional 13,859 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 107,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 186,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,510,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 33,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider David S. Goone sold 9,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total value of $1,012,400.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,290,676.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $119.84 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $121.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.02 and its 200 day moving average is $109.64.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

