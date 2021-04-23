MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,537 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,417 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in CGI were worth $2,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CGI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CGI by 329.9% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of CGI during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Societe Generale raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.95.

NYSE:GIB opened at $85.34 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $87.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

