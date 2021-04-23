MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 51.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.3% during the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In related news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $93.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $72.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.72. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.60%.

ATVI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.43.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Read More: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.