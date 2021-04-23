MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 743,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,259,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 8,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised shares of Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold from $10.00 to $9.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

AUY opened at $4.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. Yamana Gold Inc. has a one year low of $3.99 and a one year high of $7.02. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.14.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

