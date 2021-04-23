Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $917,672.21 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,434,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.
- On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.
- On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.
- On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.
- On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.
NYSE MDLA opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.78.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.
Medallia Company Profile
Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.
