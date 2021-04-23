Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Sells $917,672.21 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CEO Leslie Stretch sold 32,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.09, for a total transaction of $917,672.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,012,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,434,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leslie Stretch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Medallia alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Leslie Stretch sold 31,246 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $902,384.48.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Leslie Stretch sold 129,278 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $3,534,460.52.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Leslie Stretch sold 320,500 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total transaction of $14,781,460.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Leslie Stretch sold 172,940 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $7,026,552.20.

On Thursday, January 21st, Leslie Stretch sold 59,788 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $2,392,715.76.

NYSE MDLA opened at $28.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Medallia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 1.78.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business had revenue of $128.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.59 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MDLA. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 78,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 37,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.