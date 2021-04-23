MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 44.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MediaAlpha presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

MAX opened at $34.50 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a fifty-two week low of $21.62 and a fifty-two week high of $70.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53.

In related news, insider Steven Yi sold 841,868 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $37,564,150.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,224.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Serge Topjian sold 29,882 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total value of $1,333,334.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,674,990.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,758,801 shares of company stock valued at $125,665,485 over the last ninety days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MediaAlpha by 149.5% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 165,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 99,153 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,307,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,000.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

