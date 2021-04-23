Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MEGGF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Meggitt in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meggitt in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Meggitt from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th.

Shares of Meggitt stock remained flat at $$6.38 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 7,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684. Meggitt has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71.

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

