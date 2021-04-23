Members Capital Advisors Inc. Has $245,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,401.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,038 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADI. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.76. 49,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,885. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.09 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

