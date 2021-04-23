Members Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 88,330 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Members Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,330 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 18.0% of Members Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Members Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $23,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,001,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA LQD traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.82. The company had a trading volume of 383,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,978,666. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.87. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $125.52 and a one year high of $139.38.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.