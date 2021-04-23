Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Receives $96.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.27.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MRK traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.96. 12,686,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.