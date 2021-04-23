Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Increased by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 23.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,371 shares during the quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after purchasing an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,383,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,381,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK opened at $77.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

