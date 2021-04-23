Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $172.00.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. VMware had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 27.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.

In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

