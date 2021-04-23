Meridian Financial Partners LLC Acquires New Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,234 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in VMware by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,648,216 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $231,179,000 after buying an additional 1,087,452 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,702,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VMware in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,964,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 34,589 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.
Shares of VMW stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,440,289. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.33 and a 200 day moving average of $138.38. The stock has a market cap of $69.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $172.00.
Several research firms have recently commented on VMW. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $169.00 price objective on shares of VMware in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.58.
In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 24,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.64, for a total value of $4,061,917.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 151,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,444,734.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 19,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.12, for a total transaction of $2,968,384.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,819.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 143,559 shares of company stock valued at $22,334,165. Company insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.
VMware Company Profile
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
