Meridian Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,334 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, SVP James David Clark sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $406,600.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. In the last quarter, insiders sold 480,469 shares of company stock worth $35,954,512. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.08. 67,860 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,860,398. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $77.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

