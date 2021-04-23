Meridian Financial Partners LLC Buys 5,364 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 39.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.65. 2,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,525. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.42 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75.

