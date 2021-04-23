Meridian Financial Partners LLC Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 127.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 0.9% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NTV Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 982,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,407,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 67,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 383,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.6% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 350,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,744,771. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $76.25 and a 200 day moving average of $78.60. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

