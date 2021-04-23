Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Sold by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,547 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,918,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,226,113,000 after acquiring an additional 63,405 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $359,336,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,517,000 after acquiring an additional 64,501 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,571,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,003,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,183,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,456,000 after acquiring an additional 25,388 shares in the last quarter. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.81. 21,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,142. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $152.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.85. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $78.50 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.48.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $581,557.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock valued at $889,291. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

