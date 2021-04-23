Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.
Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.
About Mid Penn Bancorp
Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.
