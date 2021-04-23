Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Announces Earnings Results

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%.

Mid Penn Bancorp stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.56. 239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average is $23.50. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.15 and a 12 month high of $29.87. The stock has a market cap of $215.04 million, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.