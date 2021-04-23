Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 6.36%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSBI traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.42. 2,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,423. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.58. The firm has a market cap of $633.08 million, a PE ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Midland States Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $30.32.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.56%.

In other Midland States Bancorp news, SVP Jeffrey A. Brunoehler sold 9,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $278,964.44. Also, CAO Donald J. Spring sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $40,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,930.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,751 shares of company stock valued at $569,431. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Stephens raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Midland States Bancorp

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.