MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.54 EPS

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MidWestOne Financial Group had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.33%.

MOFG stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.81. The stock had a trading volume of 996 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $492.37 million, a PE ratio of 146.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.15. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $33.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from MidWestOne Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

In other news, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

