Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Sells $1,449,350.00 in Stock

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total value of $1,449,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 905,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,500,688.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,486,800.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,592,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $59.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 177.00, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.09. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mimecast by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 391,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,114 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 14,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its position in Mimecast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Mimecast by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after purchasing an additional 48,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet downgraded Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Mimecast from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Mimecast from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.11.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

