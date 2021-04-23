Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Minerva (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS MRVSY traded up $0.47 on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.96. Minerva has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
About Minerva
Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.