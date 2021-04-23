Mirrored Netflix 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $124,682.00 (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a total market capitalization of $31.84 million and approximately $124,682.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored Netflix coin can currently be purchased for about $516.37 or 0.01013471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.37 or 0.00063523 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.32 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004016 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00025581 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $332.03 or 0.00651673 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,963.90 or 1.00026361 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.33 or 0.01038911 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Netflix

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 61,665 coins. The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Netflix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.