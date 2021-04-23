Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Grows Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LANC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lancaster Colony by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,230,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,869,000 after purchasing an additional 26,881 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 1,192.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 347,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,801,000 after buying an additional 320,395 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 217,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,888,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the fourth quarter worth $32,617,000. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total transaction of $299,492.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

Lancaster Colony stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $187.23. 1,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,101. Lancaster Colony Co. has a one year low of $131.96 and a one year high of $188.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $181.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.99. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Lancaster Colony’s payout ratio is 60.85%.

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

