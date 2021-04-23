Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. Sells 9,000 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. trimmed its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446,916 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at $597,561,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,619,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851,221 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,133,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,149,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,056,000 after purchasing an additional 999,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICE traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.67. 28,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $115.02 and its 200-day moving average is $109.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.51 and a 12-month high of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 17,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total transaction of $2,052,596.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,270,034.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 10,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $1,221,334.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,549,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,331 shares of company stock worth $5,558,653. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.08.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

