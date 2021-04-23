Mixin 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $237,977.00 (XIN)

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last week, Mixin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $688.19 or 0.01362018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $378.08 million and approximately $237,977.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 50.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000035 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (CRYPTO:XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 549,377 coins. The official message board for Mixin is medium.com/mixinnetwork . Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mixin’s official website is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

Mixin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

