Mizuho Increases Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Price Target to $115.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price upped by analysts at Mizuho from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALV. Nordea Equity Research downgraded Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. SEB Equity Research cut Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Autoliv from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autoliv from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.82.

Get Autoliv alerts:

ALV stock traded up $7.75 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $105.80. The stock had a trading volume of 22,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,556. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $52.93 and a 52 week high of $99.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.32. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Autoliv news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total transaction of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 52,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,864,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 70.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Autoliv by 135.5% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 33,737 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.