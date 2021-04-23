Mizuho Raises EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target to $150.00

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Mizuho from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Mizuho’s price target indicates a potential downside of 3.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

NYSE EGP opened at $154.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.33. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $157.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.89, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.33. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 33.84% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $92.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the first quarter valued at $1,433,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 51,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,417,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in EastGroup Properties by 21.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.