Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Juan Andres Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $793,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.17, for a total transaction of $830,850.00.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.75, for a total transaction of $768,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $658,150.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $605,500.00.

On Monday, March 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total transaction of $650,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.78, for a total transaction of $748,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.24, for a total transaction of $666,200.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $864,950.00.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $168.10 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $126.48. The company has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.76, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $988,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 55.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Moderna in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MRNA. Chardan Capital increased their price target on Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moderna from $215.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.22.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

