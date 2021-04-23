Mohawk Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:MWK)

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 3,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 50% compared to the typical volume of 2,295 call options.

In other news, major shareholder 9830 Macarthur Llc bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, for a total transaction of $160,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tomer Pascal sold 68,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $2,361,012.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 319,092 shares in the company, valued at $10,960,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,613 shares of company stock valued at $6,648,975 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MWK. Proequities Inc. grew its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. 17.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MWK opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $679.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $48.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mohawk Group will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.56.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

