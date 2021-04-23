Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Coverage Initiated at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MTEM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $500.54 million, a P/E ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.57. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.02 per share, with a total value of $401,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,051,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,595,187.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.69 per share, for a total transaction of $935,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,540,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,456,469.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 2,601,626 shares of company stock valued at $28,449,170 in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Molecular Templates by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

