Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 100.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.02. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $60.23. The stock has a market cap of $84.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.79.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,758.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

