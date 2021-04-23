Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Receives GBX 333.57 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 333.57 ($4.36).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

LON:MONY opened at GBX 258 ($3.37) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.22. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 52 week low of GBX 233.79 ($3.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 354 ($4.63). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 275.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 265.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be issued a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.91%.

In other news, insider Scilla Grimble sold 10,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £28,844.76 ($37,685.86).

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and editorial-based websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and price comparison for package holidays, car rental, flights, hotels, and various travel costs, including travel insurance, transfers, and airport parking under the TravelSupermarket brand, as well as operates a consumer finance website under the MoneySavingExpert brand, and price comparison platform under the Decision Tech brand.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.