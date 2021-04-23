Monness Crespi & Hardt Boosts Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $225.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $195.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTNT. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.08.

Get Fortinet alerts:

FTNT stock opened at $201.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.65. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $99.76 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.83, for a total value of $550,249.91. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.51, for a total transaction of $928,348.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,075,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,046,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,102 shares of company stock worth $11,979,732 in the last 90 days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.4% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 22,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.0% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 19.7% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 26,810 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.