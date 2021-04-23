Moog (MOG.B) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

Moog (NYSE:MOG.B) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Moog had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $683.95 million during the quarter.

NYSE:MOG.B opened at $85.00 on Friday. Moog has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $95.10. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,062.63 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Moog from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Moog Company Profile

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

