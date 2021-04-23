Morgan Stanley Acquires 171,252 Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) by 396.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 214,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 171,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nano-X Imaging were worth $9,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,201,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

NNOX opened at $32.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.58. Nano-X Imaging Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $94.81.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNOX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nano-X Imaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Nano-X Imaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Nano-X Imaging from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Nano-X Imaging

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

