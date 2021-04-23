Morgan Stanley Acquires 327,780 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 131.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 576,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.80% of Coherus BioSciences worth $10,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.33.

Shares of CHRS opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.53 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $110.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.