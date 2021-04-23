Morgan Stanley Boosts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Graco will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

