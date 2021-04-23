Morgan Stanley Boosts Graco (NYSE:GGG) Price Target to $80.00

Graco (NYSE:GGG) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 4.62% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on GGG. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.
Shares of GGG opened at $76.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.72. Graco has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $78.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other Graco news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $976,217.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at $976,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,532 shares of company stock worth $10,063,786 over the last quarter. 4.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Graco by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,326,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,521,000 after acquiring an additional 159,092 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after buying an additional 689,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Graco by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after buying an additional 527,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at $121,178,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Graco by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,197,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,659,000 after acquiring an additional 19,048 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.