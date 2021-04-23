Morgan Stanley Boosts Holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 133,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Kemper were worth $10,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMPR. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Kemper by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kemper in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. SVA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Kemper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $82.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.93 and its 200-day moving average is $75.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.83. Kemper Co. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.04. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Green sold 5,000 shares of Kemper stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $386,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David P. Storch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.12 per share, with a total value of $140,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,584,922.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMPR shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kemper from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

Read More: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.