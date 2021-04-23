Morgan Stanley Boosts Position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) by 268.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 766,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 558,406 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.39% of Triumph Group worth $9,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Triumph Group by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Triumph Group by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Triumph Group by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Triumph Group in the fourth quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Triumph Group stock opened at $17.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a 200 day moving average of $13.27. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $953.32 million, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 3.23.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on TGI shares. Truist upgraded Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.43.

About Triumph Group

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

