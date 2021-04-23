Morgan Stanley Downgrades Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) to Underweight

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $410.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $380.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.00.

ZBRA stock opened at $487.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $404.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 53.61 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.36 and a 1-year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,851.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total value of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,722,700.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

