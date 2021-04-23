Morgan Stanley Has $9.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 278,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,277 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $9,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000.

GWX stock opened at $38.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.11. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $39.13.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

